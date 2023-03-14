Kochi Dump Yard Fire: How Do Toxic Fumes Impact the Health of a City?

The fire that broke out at a solid waste dumping yard in Brahamapuram in Kochi, on 2 March, has been brought under control, but toxic fumes continue to have adverse effects on the residents.
(Photo: Twitter)
On 2 March, Aparna, a 25-year-old visual designer, woke up to the news of a fire breaking out at the Brahmapuram dump yard near her home in Kerala's Kochi.
It took three days and some advice from the New York Fire Department for the Disaster Management Authority to be able to finally douse the flames on 5 March.
This isn't the first time a dump yard or a landfill has caught fire and it likely won't be the last.
In such a situation, how does it impact the health of those exposed? Can these toxic fumes cause cancer? How can you protect yourself? FIT explains.
Speaking to FIT, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Medical Specialist and former President of the Indian Medical Association’s Cochin Chapter, says, "We have been seeing an increase in, mainly, outpatient visits to individual doctor clinics as well as medical outpatient clinics."
He says people are most commonly coming in with complaints of:
Breathing difficulty
Cough
Nausea
Burning of eyes and throat
Headache
Fatigue
However, most people don't make it to the hospital if they're able to manage the symptoms at home. This means, "We are seeing an 'iceberg phenomenon' (where a large portion of the cases go unreported)," Dr Jayadevan tells FIT.
There have been some cases of serious illness and hospitalisations as well.
"These generally belong to the category of people who have some underlying lung disease," he says.
Underlying lung diseases can range from a mild recurring bronchitis to COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease) and asthma.
However, Dr Jayadevan also adds that considering the vastness and population of the affected area, "the number of people who are getting admitted to the hospital is a relatively small number."
"There is a significant increase in PM (particulate matter) 2.5 and PM 10 in the air whenever there is a fire like this," Dr Lancelot Pinto, Consultant Intensity, P Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, tells FIT.
Speaking to FIT when a landfill in Delhi's Ghazipur district had caught fire, Dr Arvind Kumar, the chairman of the Centre for Chest Surgery at Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, had said, "...the people who are inhaling this toxic smoke 25,000 times per day, it's going to damage their lungs."
People may also develop cardiovascular symptoms, says Dr Pinto.
There are also some concerns of long-term health issues that are floating in people's minds.
"Long term concerns are to do with volatile organic compounds and other heavy metals in the soil as well as the groundwater," says Dr Pinto. But, he adds, "this is still theoretical. We wouldn't know just yet."
To clarify, Dr Jayadevan says, yes, cancer-causing chemicals can be found in the open burning of waste. But, he adds, "it's not a binary. It's not either cancer yes, or cancer no."
"The risk of these carcinogens actually causing cancer has mainly been seen in those who are exposed to large amounts of it for a prolonged period of time like people who actually spray the fertilizers, and do it for a living," he adds.
Similarly, Dr Pinto talks about how those involved in rescue operations, and dousing the fire, who have been in close range of the fire for days on end, are at a higher risk.
However, for a person that's not too close to the site, that's breathing in the fumes for a span of a few days, the risk of developing cancer from it is considerably lower.
Dr Jayadevan adds, "When we say that, we should not be misconstrued as trying to trivialise the situation. If fires like this one continue to be an ongoing problem in the future, the risk will increase on a sliding scale."
There is no treatment for exposure to toxic fumes. The most that the doctors can do is evaluate patients and give customised treatment based largely on their underlying conditions and symptoms.
"The approach would be similar to the impact of increased air pollution anywhere," says Dr Pinto.
Speaking of ways to protect yourself from the fumes, the experts we spoke to suggested these measures:
Shut the windows and doors
Use an air purifier, if possible
Minimise exposure to harsh or strong smells and visible fumes
Don't exercise outdoors
Minimise going out as much as possible
Wear N95 masks
It must be noted that N95 masks only filter physical particles of liquid or solid, and will not filter a chemical in gaseous form.
Leave town for a few days if possible.
"...But this can't be a blanket recommendation because it's not feasible," adds Dr Jayadevan.
Don't skip medication
With big news and large disasters, comes a stream of 'well-meaning' 'WhatsApp advice' and home remedies.
One such hack that's floating around is that sprinkling charcoal on the floor of your rooms can help 'absorb' the toxins and purify the air.
Explaining this, he says that for one, activated charcoal – which can be used for filtration – is different from your regular run-of-the-mill charcoal.
"Activated charcoal is a specialised substance that is made for the purpose of filtering in professional grade water filters and gas masks," he says.
Burning incense sticks or camphor to 'purify' the air is also not a good idea.
"Please don't burn anything inside the house, especially when your windows are closed," says Dr Pinto.
"It produces smoke and all sorts of chemicals. It will not make the situation better. It will only make it worse. Do not do it," reiterates Dr Jayadevan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)