Kochi Dump Yard Fire: How Do Toxic Fumes Impact the Health of a City?

However, most people don't make it to the hospital if they're able to manage the symptoms at home. This means, "We are seeing an 'iceberg phenomenon' (where a large portion of the cases go unreported)," Dr Jayadevan tells FIT.

There have been some cases of serious illness and hospitalisations as well.

"These generally belong to the category of people who have some underlying lung disease," he says.

Underlying lung diseases can range from a mild recurring bronchitis to COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease) and asthma.

However, Dr Jayadevan also adds that considering the vastness and population of the affected area, "the number of people who are getting admitted to the hospital is a relatively small number."