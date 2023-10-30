'Trolling Gets You Nowhere': Karan Johar on Ranveer-Deepika 'Koffee...' Episode

The first guests on Koffee With Karan 8 were Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
The first guests on Koffee With Karan season 8 were Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The episode received a lot of love and appreciation, with many people lauding both Karan and Deepika for speaking about their struggles with mental health and how they battled depression by seeking professional help. However, Deepika was subjected to a lot of hate and trolling after she spoke about her and Ranveer's open relationship when they started seeing each other.
Now, Karan Johar recently did an Instagram live where he gave a befitting reply to trolls. “Keep your criticism constructive. If you want to troll us…Do what you need to do because no one's looking.”
The filmmaker added, “Trolling gets you nowhere. You are landing nowhere. You're filling and brimming your heart with negativity but landing nowhere because what's gonna happen will happen to the people you're trolling. If they're gonna meet the success, they will. If they're gonna fail, they will. It has nothing to do with you.” Karan concluded by saying, “For all those who are consistently being positive, more power to you because positivity is the key to your own success.”
During the episode Deepika had said, “I wanted to be single for a while because I had just come out of difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, I don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even though we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.''
