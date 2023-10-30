'Trolling Gets You Nowhere': Karan Johar on Ranveer-Deepika 'Koffee...' Episode

The filmmaker added, “Trolling gets you nowhere. You are landing nowhere. You're filling and brimming your heart with negativity but landing nowhere because what's gonna happen will happen to the people you're trolling. If they're gonna meet the success, they will. If they're gonna fail, they will. It has nothing to do with you.” Karan concluded by saying, “For all those who are consistently being positive, more power to you because positivity is the key to your own success.”

During the episode Deepika had said, “I wanted to be single for a while because I had just come out of difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, I don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even though we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.''