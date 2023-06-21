International Yoga Day 2023: Know 8 Benefits of Face Yoga

International yoga day is celebrated on 21 June 2023 and we will see a lot of people, influencers, and healthcare professionals talk about yoga and its effects on a person's mental and physical well-being. But these yoga asanas generally require us to stretch our body which includes different parts of the body.

There are different yoga asanas for different purposes like hair fall, constipation, indigestion, shoulder pain, back pain, and so on. But people have recently started talking about face yoga and in this article, we will get to know what's all the hype about. Yoga practitioners claim that face yoga is a natural method of facelifting Though there is not a lot of research on face yoga and some studies even have mixed results.

But we can have a look at a few of the benefits that are quite obvious and have no harmful effects whatsoever.