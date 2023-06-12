Jamun Health Benefits: 5 Reasons To Eat Black Plums in Summer

Jamun Health Benefits
Jamun is a tiny healthy and nutritious fruit that is rich in various nutrients namely- antioxidants, calcium, phosphorus, and flavonoids. It also contains other nutrients like sodium, thiamine, riboflavin, carotene, fiber, niacin, folic acid, protein, and fat.
This fruit has been used for Ayurvedic treatment and as medicine for ages. There are mainly two varieties of jamun- white flesh variety, and the other is the purple flesh jamun.
According to Healthline, Jamun helps treat many health conditions such as heart problems, diabetes, skin issues, infections, asthma, stomach pain, flatulence, and a lot of other medical problems. You can consume Jamun as it is or in the form of juice, powder, or in salads and smoothies. Let's have a look at the various benefits of Jamun fruit.
Increases Hemoglobin- Jamun is rich in vitamin C and iron thus beneficial for people with low hemoglobin. Iron present in jamun works as a blood purifier and helps replace the hemoglobin that is lost while menstruation. It is also beneficial for individuals who suffer from jaundice and anemia.
Keeps the Heart Healthy- Jamun is beneficial for the heart and helps keep heart issues at bay. The fibers and antioxidants in Jamun regulate cholesterol levels and obstruct plaque formation. High levels of potassium in this fruit prevent diseases like stroke, high blood pressure, and heart problems. Other vital nutrients like ellagic acid/ellagitannins and anthocyanins have anti-inflammatory properties that prevent the arteries from hardening.
Aids Digestion- Jamun helps with stomach problems due to its rich content of vitamins A and C that detoxify one’s body and helps treat digestive disorders. It also reduces gas, bloating, flatulence, and constipation. Jamun has antacid properties that prevent excess acid formation in the stomach and prevents indigestion issues like gastritis, and ulcer problems.
Helps in Weight Loss- Jamun is a low-calorie fruit that contains high fiber thus it is an ideal food to be a part of the weight loss diet plan. It improves digestion and helps reduce water retention in the body. Jamun boosts metabolism, satiates hunger, and keeps you full for a longer time. The presence of Gallic acid and ellagic acid helps improve metabolic dysfunction that promotes weight loss.
Promotes Oral Hygiene- Jamun also helps in strengthening teeth and gums. It possesses anti-bacterial properties and Vitamin K that prevent bleeding gums. Vitamins A, C, calcium, folic acid, and phytosterols also help maintain a healthy mouth. You can dry the leaves of the Jamun fruit and powder it to use as a tooth powder to strengthen the gums and teeth.
