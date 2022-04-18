Infertility: Busting Some Common Myths

According to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH),15% of couples have difficulty in conceiving and suffer from infertility across the globe. Infertility is a common challenge faced by millions of people which not only affects them but their families and communities too.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), infertility is a disease affecting the reproductive system of men and women which results in failure of conception even after trying for 12 months or more. Fertility can affect both men and women and the causes can be different.

The problem of fertility might be primary or secondary and the distress, chaos, and mental stress people go through for the inability to not get pregnant is serious and disheartening. This also leads to the spread of wrong information, myths, and misconceptions regarding the causes and treatment.

Therefore, in this article, we shall be busting all the infertility-related myths.