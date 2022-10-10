Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Welcome Twin Boys

South actor Nayanthara and Fimmaker Vignesh Shivan become parents.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
South superstar Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who tied the knot in June, have become parents to twin boys. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal director took to Twitter to announce the birth of their children, Uyir and Ulagam. According to The Hindu, the duo welcomed their sons via surrogacy.
In a heartfelt tweet, he wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby Boys. All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam."
Here's his tweet:
Nayanthara is all set to debut in her first Bollywood film, Atlee Kumar's Jawaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is slated to release in June of next year.
Vignesh Shivan is renowned for Tamil films like Netrikann (2021) and Pavaa Kadhaigal (2020).