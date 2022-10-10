Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Welcome Twin Boys

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Welcome Twin Boys

Reports state that the duo has welcomed their baby boys through surrogacy.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

South actor Nayanthara and Fimmaker Vignesh Shivan become parents.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>South actor Nayanthara and Fimmaker Vignesh Shivan become parents.</p></div>

South superstar Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who tied the knot in June, have become parents to twin boys. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal director took to Twitter to announce the birth of their children, Uyir and Ulagam. According to The Hindu, the duo welcomed their sons via surrogacy.

In a heartfelt tweet, he wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby Boys. All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam."

Here's his tweet:

Nayanthara is all set to debut in her first Bollywood film, Atlee Kumar's Jawaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is slated to release in June of next year.

Vignesh Shivan is renowned for Tamil films like Netrikann (2021) and Pavaa Kadhaigal (2020).

Also ReadNayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Documentary to Soon Premier on Netflix

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT