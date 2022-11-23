India's Popular Sanitary Pads Have Toxic Chemicals, Needs Regulation: Study

A study by the non-profit organisation, Toxics Link, revealed that the top 10 popular brands of sanitary napkins sold in India contain two harmful chemicals – phthalates and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). However, the However, the phthalates are within the European Union standard of 0.1 percent.

Why this matters: Exposure to these harmful chemicals could lead to endocrine disruption, have effects on the heart and reproductive systems, and cause diabetes, some cancers, and congenital disabilities, the study titled 'Wrapped in Secrecy' points out.

In sanitary pads, VOCs are mainly added as fragrances, adsorbents, moisture barriers, adhesives, and binders, the study says. It also states that phthalates are generally added to the layers of sanitary pads to enhance the elasticity and gel properties.

But, you should read on because... In India, the Indian sanitary pad market was valued at around US$618.4 million in 2021, but there is no law that regulates the presence of chemicals in sanitary products.