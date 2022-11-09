Yes, the Pandemic Could Have Altered Your Menstrual Cycle, Says New Study

In the pandemic years, did you notice your menstrual cycle go haywire sometimes? Turns out, you weren't imagining it.

In previous stories, FIT has spoken to people who opened up about how the pandmeic impacted their periods, and pointed to the lack of research on the subject.

Now, however, a new study, published in the journal Obstetrics & Gynaecology, reinforces that there could be a real connection there between the pandemic and your periods.