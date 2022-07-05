5 Common Myths About Vasectomy Debunked By An Expert

Did you know that over 35 percent of all family planning procedures in India are female sterilisations? That's more than one-third of all procedures, while only 0.3 percent account for male sterilisations.

While medical experts say that vasectomies are the safest way to avoid unplanned pregnancies, less than 0.5 percent of family planning procedures in India are vasectomies.

But the thought of getting a vasectomy is one that makes most Indian men baulk and think twice about whether they'd rather just use condoms for protection instead. Some of these fears are based in truth, and most, if not all, are based in unfounded claims and myths.

So, if you're considering a vasectomy, or if you have fears about a vasectomy, or even if you just don't understand clearly how a vasectomy works, this is for you.

We spoke to Dr Gopinath Ramachandran, Professor of Plastic Surgery at MES Medical College in Kerala, and debunked five common myths about vasectomy.