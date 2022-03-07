Students Return to Bunker as Evacuation Stalled in Ukraine's Sumy Amid Shelling

Evacuation efforts were stalled in Ukraine's Sumy on Monday, 7 March, as heavy shelling resumed.

A student in Sumy confirmed to The Quint that they were getting into the bus when they were suddenly told to return to the hostel.

The students were asked by authorities to rush back to their bunkers as shelling resumed. The buses left without them.

Earlier, on Sunday night, Indian students stranded at a medical college hostel in Sumy were told by the Indian Embassy to "be ready to leave on short notice."

"A team is stationed in Poltava – nearly a three-hour drive from Sumy – to coordinate the safe passage of the students," the embassy added in a tweet.