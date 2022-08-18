5 Things That Affect Your Immunity & How To Stay Fit As The Weather Changes

The worst of the summer heat is gone(or it's just starting depending on when you read this), and as temperatures drop, our immunity drops too.

The sniffles, the flu, cough, cold, and fever all become more common as the winters roll around, and with the added threat of viruses like SARS-CoV-2 and the Monkeypox virus, keeping your immunity up is important.

The first step to staying healthy is to understand what lowers your immunity. The second step is to take action. Today we'll help you understand what causes your immunity to fall, and how you can counter it.