Explained | What Happens If You Don't Sleep For A Week?

Are you ready for a depressing fact? You will spend 9,000 days of your life sleeping. I know. I hate it too. But most humans spend ONE-THIRD of their lives sleeping and that's roughly 9,000 days or 216,000 hours.

But what if you don't like sleeping? Or if you have a job that doesn't let you get adequate sleep? You're probably losing out on some sleep now, aren't you?

I personally don't like sleeping because I feel like it's a waste of time, so I wanted to find out what would happen if I didn't sleep for a week.

Is sleep REALLY a waste of time?

How long is it humanly possible to go without sleep? A few days? A few weeks?

Strap in and get comfy because we're answering many questions about sleep. This...is what happens if you don't sleep for a week.