Who Can Be Admitted to the ICU? Doctors Break Down Centre’s New Guidelines

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued fresh guidelines for hospitals and intensivists on when and who should be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"The guidelines have been developed by a group of intensivists, from both the private and the government sector," Dr Yatin Mehta, Chairman, Institute of Critical Care and Anaesthesiology, Medanta, Gurugram, tells FIT.

What do the new guidelines say? What does it mean for you? Here's what experts are saying.