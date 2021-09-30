Digital Health ID For Every Indian: What Is It? How Do You Get One?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 27 September, announced the launch of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Under this digital initiative, a unique Health ID will be given to every citizen, in addition to providing a registry of digital health care professionals and facilities, reported The Indian Express.

The nationwide implementation of digital Health ID coincides with the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

Here is a quick explainer on everything you need to know about this initiative.