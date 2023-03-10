Oral Health & Diabetes: How They Are Linked to Each Other?

Dental check-ups are a must, more so if you have diabetes. From visiting a dentist every 6 to 12 months to following a proper dental hygiene routine, attention to your oral health is of utmost importance.

To understand its association with dental health and more, we spoke to Dr Ninad Muley Consultant Prosthodontics, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, and Dr Aditi Upadhyay, Dental Surgeon, Max Hospital, Panchsheel.