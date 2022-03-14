Wisdom Tooth Pain? These Home Remedies Might Help

Wisdom tooth belongs to the third group of molars that are the last to originate and become a part of your chewing mechanism between the age of 15 to 27 years. But the journey of a wisdom tooth from your jawbone to the gums is tough and painful.

Most of the doctors recommend getting the wisdom tooth removed. However, one still has to go through a lot of pain before they get the appointment.

Moreover, there are various causes that make the pain worse and impact the wisdom tooth as well. These might be due to infections, cavities, or bacteria that have negative effects on oral health and hygiene.

Therefore, we are here with a bunch of home remedies that shall definitely help you get some relief from the pain as you wait for your wisdom tooth to be extracted.