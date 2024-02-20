Actor Suhani's Death Puts Spotlight on Hospital Infections: How Common Is It?

Simply put, Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI), also known as healthcare-associated infections (HCAI), is a blanket phrase used to refer to an infection that a patient can contract while being hospitalised.

According to an analysis released by researchers in India in 2023, 10 to 20 percent of patients admitted to the hospital acquire HAI in India, and a quarter of all hospital infections happen in the ICU setting.

Speaking to FIT, Dr Sumit Ray, Head of Critical Care at Delhi's Holy Family Hospital, says, "HAIs predominantly happen in the setting of a patient who already has comorbidities and their immunology is suppressed. They are on medication already for an infection and they get a secondary infection."

Dr Viny Kantroo, Consultant, Respiratory, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, says, "Many times, a patient comes with a severe viral infection and that makes them prone to another bacterial infection."

Adding to this, Dr Rizul Saini, Critical Care Specialist, Shri Ram Hospital, Rewari, says, "Diabetics, elderly, immunocompromised people, and those on immunosuppressant medication are more prone to acquiring it."

Routine infections in the respiratory tract known as ARDS – acute respiratory distress syndrome – is particularly common, adds Dr Saini.

In severe cases, it can lead to fluid buildup in the lungs, which is what Suhani’s father said happened to her as her condition deteriorated.