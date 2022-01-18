Health Min's New COVID Treatment Guidelines: What Do They Say About Steroids?

A day after the government’s task force chief expressed regret for the overuse of the steroids during the second wave, the government released revised clinical guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19 in adult patients.

Warning against the use of steroids, the revised guidelines state that the use of such drugs can increase the risk of a secondary infection like invasive mucormycosis or 'black fungus', when used too early, at a higher dose, or for longer than required.

The guidelines have been issued for three kinds of infections – "mild, moderate and severe".

What do the revised guidelines say? When should certain medicines be considered? Read on.