Post Holi Skincare Hacks: Try These Handy Clean up Tips

Post Holi skincare and Hair care: washing off colours.
(Photo: iStock)
After a day of fun with colours and delicious snacks and sweets, comes the time to deal with the aftermath of Holi festivities– AKA stubborn colour stains, break-outs, and allergic reactions.
FIT spoke to Dr Yuti Nakhwa, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, for the best ways to wash off the residue of Holi festivities while still being gentle on your skin.
Here's what Dr Nakhwa said.
Micellar water or makeup removers can help wash off stubborn colours without damaging your skin.
Use micellar water and clean your face.
After cleaning your face with micellar water, wash it with a gentle cleanser.
Holi colours can cause your skin to dry out so don't forget to moisturise the skin after cleaning up.
Use a gentle shampoo and work it in thoroughly to clean your scalp. Use a conditioner, or a hair mask after, as the chemicals in the colours can leave your hair feeling dry and brittle.
Shampoo your hair twice if you need to.
It goes without saying that prevention is better than damage control, and taking the time to Holi-proof your hair and skin before you go out to play can make cleaning up afterwards that much easier.
Here are some tips and tricks that Dr Yuti Nakhwa shared with FIT.
Use organic colours to play, as synthetic colours available in the market at cheaper prices can cause more damage like skin irritation.
Before you go out to play, use a good thick layer of moisturiser on your face, which can double up as a barrier cream. For better protection, use baby oil on the face.
Don't forget to use a sunscreen.
Apply coconut oil all over your hair. This will protect your hair from the colours and will also make it easier to wash out the colours later.