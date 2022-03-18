Holi 2022: A Look at What Holi Stands For in Urdu Poetry

Urdunama: In this Holi special, we read Nazeer Akbarabaadi, Azhar Iqbal, Bhartendu Harishchandra, among others.
Fabeha Syed
Exploring the theme of Holi through Urdu poetry.

Holi is a festival that has been written a lot about in Urdu poetry from the spectrum of India's ganga-jamuni tehzeeb.

Although there are many poets who have expressed their love for the festival, Wali Muhammad, who used to write using nom de plume, 'Nazeer', wrote almost a dozen nazms on Holi.

In this episode we not only look at some of Nazeer Akbarabaadi's works but also read Azhar Iqbal, Bhartendu Harishchandra, among others.

Tune in.

