HIV Prevention Drug PrEP Found to Be ‘Highly Effective’: What We Know

Why it matters: PrEP has been around for over a decade and is actively used by people at risk of contracting HIV infection. However, many still don't know of its existence, or even that HIV can be prevented with prophylactics.

This study – the largest of its kind – confirms the 'real world' effectiveness of PrEP, bolstering faith in the prophylactic treatment.

Big points from the study: The study found consistent and correct use of PrEP reduced the chances of getting HIV by around 86 percent.