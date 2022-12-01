World AIDS Day: 41 Years On, Why Don’t We Have HIV Vaccines Yet?

World AIDS Day 2022: All about PrEP Preventive treatment, HIV vaccines.
(Photo: FIT)
It took over twenty years to develop the polio vaccine. Fast-forward to 2022, and the COVID vaccine was developed in a record time of just months since the virus was identified.
So, in a world where we are making such strides in vaccine technology, one question that pops up is, where is the HIV vaccine?
It's also proven to be a particularly challenging virus to tackle.
This World AIDS Day, let's take a closer look at what's keeping the HIV vaccine, and more importantly, do we need to wait around for it at all?
Scientists have been working hard to develop an HIV vaccine. In fact, some promising experimental vaccines have even made it to people.
In 2021, one such vaccine sponsored by pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson made it to a population of young women at high risk of getting HIV in sub-Saharan Africa after it was found to be safe with no serious adverse events in clinical trials.
But it ended up failing in protecting them from getting HIV, just like all the others.
Genetic complexity of the virus
There are two known strains of HIV - HIV-1, and HIV-2. They both have multiple subvariants too (kind of like the COVID virus).
The HIV virus is a genetically diverse one that replicates and creates mutations very rapidly, making it really difficult for scientists to map its path.
This makes it challenging to create one airtight vaccine that could protect against all strains. Some are bound to 'seep through'.
For instance, even with newer technology, the efficacy of the Jansen vaccine in this trial (at its best) was estimated at just 25 percent.
Basic principles of vaccines fail
Traditionally, vaccines work by 'training' killer white cells to attack and neutralise specific pathogens upon infection. But in the case of HIV, these are the very cells the virus attacks and weakens, hampering immune response from the get go.
The quest for an HIV vaccine has been wrought with speed bumps and potholes. But, experts believe that the success of mRNA vaccine that are able to adapt to the fast mutating COVID virus may offer some hope in the future of HIV vaccine research.
Pre-exposure prophylaxis (or PrEP) is a medicine taken to prevent getting HIV. As far as preventive treatments go, PrEP is sort of a trailblazing star.
It lowers the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99 percent.
Reduces the risk of getting HIV from injection drug use by at least 74 percent.
It was first approved by the US against HIV-1 back in 2012. However, 10 years on, why haven't we seen any public health gains from it? Why are so few people even aware of it?
There are currently two medications for PrEP approved by the US FDA - Truvada and Descovy.
Truvada, the first PrEP medication to be approved in the world, can be taken by adult and adolescent, cisgender and transgender people.
Descovy, on the other hand, is only available for cis-gender males and transgender females currently.
PrEP is not a vaccine.
Unlike vaccines that are usually have limited doses and boosters, PrEP must be taken consistently as prescribed to ensure enough medication in the bloodstream for it to work. This can also make it unaffordable for many.
PrEP also has its fair share of naysayers. Many have argued that preventive treatment like this would promote unsafe sex and sexually transmitted infections (STI).
No option is perfect, says Bobby Ramakant, who writes for Citizen News Service, a citizen journalism initiative focused on health communication, policy and advocacy.
This is why it's futile to look for the one, holy grail HIV solution.
PrEP isn't the only preventive tool for HIV. We also have male and female condoms, antiretroviral therapy ((ART) to prevent transmission).
"We have NOT prioritised HIV prevention the way it should be if we are to reduce the rate of new HIV infections more steeply," says Ramakant.
A closer look at the UNAIDS report for 2022 shows that while HIV is not declining, it's not dipping as fast as they should to meet the goal of ending AIDS by 2030.
To truly counter the HIV crisis, Ramakant says, "we need to ensure that a full spectrum of combination preventive options is available, accessible and affordable to all - especially those more at risk of HIV. This includes PrEP. "
And this is not just a stop-gap measure till vaccines are created. Even when we do make a breakthrough with the vaccine, there are other major wrinkles that would need to be ironed out, like how easily it can be administered, and how affordable and accessible it will be.
Which is why experts reiterate that if we hope to see an 'AIDS-free world' in the near future, we will have to think of public policy measures that are rooted in the combination approach.