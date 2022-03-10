Busting Common Myths Related to Sunscreen

Sunscreen is not a part of make-up but a part of our skincare routine. How regularly we apply sunscreen and how often we reapply it, decides how healthier and younger our skin will look.

You might be hearing this since ages and must have read it several times that sunscreen is important for our skin and it must be a part of your daily routine. But how many of you have heard about its usage, how to select a sunscreen or if there is an expiry date for sunscreen or not.

The more popular a product is, the more misinformation there is related to it. You all must have also heard conflicting information related to its SPF, expiry date, reapplication, water resistance, etc.

We will clear all these myths and provide you with information that is backed up by science.