Period Cramps: Causes and Tips To Manage Them

Tips to manage period cramps.
Periods or menstruation, whatever you say, it is painful, uncomfortable, unsettling and women have to got though it every month. However simple we might make it look – it is not, never!
Period comes along with various other symptoms like cramps, diarrhoea, constipation, indigestion, and nausea. Every woman might have a different story to tell and different experiences to share but that doesn't make it easy. According to US National Institutes of Health, more than half the population of women experience period cramps.
But do they have any idea how to get rid of it? There are scientifically proven strategies and remedies that can be used other than medicines – we are here with some of them that are easy to use and have the potential to make your periods less painful.
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, cramps can be described as the throbbing pain in the abdomen which can be mild to severe and differs from woman to woman. For some, it can get so annoying that they find it difficult to carry on with their everyday work.
It can be due to endometriosis or uterine fibroid but in general, it reduces with the age after giving birth. Few symptoms include:
Throbbing pain in the lower abdomen
Pain 1-2 days prior to periods
Severe pain after 24 hours of the onset of menstruation
Mild aching pain throughout periods
Risk factors that can contribute to menstrual cramps include:
Puberty at an early age of 11 or before
Younger than 30
Heavy bleeding during periods
History of menstrual cramps
Causes of menstrual cramps as suggested by doctors of Cleveland Clinic:
Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)
Fibroids in Uterus
Pelvic Inflammatory disease
Adenomyosis
Cervical stenosis
According to PubMed Central, you can use a hot water bag, hot water bottle, or hot towel for heat therapy for the abdomen and back to relieve pain. Heat therapy helps reduce muscle tension, relax abdominal muscles, increase blood flow, and relieve pain without the side effects like NSAIDs which are also used for cramps.
According to NIH, heat therapy also helps get rid of local blood, and fluid retention, congestion, and swelling causing pain due to nerve compression.
According to PubMed Central, massaging the abdomen with essential oils or using them for aromatherapy can help reduce pain as well as other symptoms of menstruation like nausea, dizziness, and headache. Common essential oils used can be lavender, fennel, peppermint, and rose.
You can use any of these oils for massaging the affected areas with a carrier oil, which is a neutral oil and helps to apply the essential oils easily. You can use coconut, avocado, almond, or olive oil as carrier oils. A safe mixture can be a drop of essential oil with a spoon of carrier oil.
According to the Journal of Human Reproduction Update, period pain affects 95% women and acupuncture can be a cure for it. Researchers have proved that regular acupuncture sessions have reduced the intensity of pain, and improved other symptoms and the overall quality of life.
It helps muscles relax, reduces inflammation, and helps in the production of endorphins which promotes further relaxation.
There is no doubt that we do not feel like exercising or even moving from our bed during our periods. This happens due to low levels of endorphins and progesterone which makes us feel dull and lethargic.
However, studies have proved that sticking to your regular exercise routine can help ease the pain and reduce period cramps. According to Healthline, you can indulge in walking, slight strength training, yoga, or pilates. Make sure to listen to your body, cut back on the intensity, and let it recover.
According to the doctors of Cleveland Clinic, not only the above strategies but smaller dietary changes also can reduce your period symptoms like bloating, irritation, and period cramps.
You can include fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts, dairy-free milk, less salt and sugary beverages, and iron or omega-3 rich foods to your diet to reduce the cramps. Herbal teas like chamomile and fennel might also help release the pain.
