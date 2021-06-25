Beyond Breathing Exercises - The Importance of Saline Nasal Wash

Ever since the pandemic began, people have started seeing self-care routines in a whole new light. Among other practices, deep breathing exercises have emerged as a popular way to strengthen one’s lungs and effectively cope with stress. These exercises often involve taking deep breaths through the nose and contracting the diaphragm in the process. Taking deep breaths is generally a good idea as it contributes towards improved blood flow, better posture, among other things.
It is important to note that deep breaths should be taken through the nose and not the mouth, as it is a healthier option. It’s also important that we keep our noses clean and healthy, which brings us to another self-care routine - saline nasal washing. Combining deep breathing exercises and saline nasal washing is a core part of preventive care for healthy people. Saline nasal washing may be helpful as an adjuvant treatment for upper respiratory tract infection.
Saline nasal washing is a simple process of cleansing the nostrils by washing them with a saline solution such as Otrivin Breathe Clean. It even cleans your nasal pathways and protects them from dryness, itchiness, and air pollutants such as dust and pollen. It also helps to protect the nose from various types of harmful germs like viruses, bacteria. The reason why saline nasal washing is highly recommended by doctors is because it acts as a form of preventive care; regular saline washing can build your nasal immunity and, over a period of time, protect you from severe respiratory or lung-related afflictions. It also helps keep the nasal passages open by washing out thick or dried mucus and clearing sinuses.
When done with an all-natural, sterile, preservative-free solution, regular saline washing can be an optimal addition to your self-care routine. As the nomenclature suggests, it is simply a salt-based solution containing only natural ingredients.
The goal is to encourage the habit of nasal hygiene so that people can stay healthy and protect themselves from respiratory diseases. Just like how resting in a prone position helps your breathing, or using a spirometer improves your lung capacity, or skipping rope helps you build stamina - daily saline nasal washing with a saline wash like Otrivin Breathe Clean may help build your nasal immunity.
Considering the pollution you are exposed to; nasal washing works effectively in getting rid of pollen, dust, allergens, germs etc., that may have accumulated in your nasal passage. It also makes breathing easier in case you have a blocked or runny nose. And just as regular handwashing with soap is necessary in the current times, daily saline nasal washing is equally essential to safeguard your respiratory health. Made of natural ingredients like isotonic sea salt solution and natural glycerin, Otrivin Breathe Clean is safe and easy for everyday use.
