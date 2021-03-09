Women Permitted in Public Places While Menstruating: Gujarat HC

On International Women's Day, the Gujarat High Court directed the state government to prohibit the social exclusion of women at public places on the basis of their menstrual status, and spread awareness on menstrual hygiene.

The court on Monday, 8 March, also directed the government to allocate necessary funds for the implementation of their directions. It has also sought responses from the state as well as the Central government regarding the directions.

The High Court has scheduled the next hearing on 30 March.