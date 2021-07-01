COVID Changed the Way We Bleed: Women Call for Research on Impact

Gayathri Krishnaraj was on her period when she tested positive for COVID-19 in March – at a time when India was on the cusp of the second wave of the pandemic. She had high fever, severe body ache and a heaviness in her chest for one week. But Gayathri continued to bleed for over 60 days, with a gap of barely a few days here and there.

"Sometimes, I couldn't even feel it, but I was bleeding out. I knew that this was different. Even on days I did not have regular flow, there was at least a drop or two," Gayathri told The Quint, elaborating on her 'exhaustive' experience.

The doctor ran some tests and found that her haemoglobin levels had drastically dropped.