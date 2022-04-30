Heatwaves in India: Tips to Stay Safe in Summer

Several parts of India are experiencing intense heatwaves and the temperature has even touched 46 degrees Celsius in places like Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi.

Delhi experienced its second hottest April in 72 years. The capital's average monthly maximum temperature was 40.2 degrees Celsius. The last 6 weeks in New Delhi have averaged more than 4 degrees Celsius above normal.

As per the reports and climate experts, heatwaves are more worrisome than high temperatures. They are not only uncomfortable but harmful for the people.

We cannot do much about the heatwaves but we can definitely take a few precautions to keep ourselves safe during these challenging times. Here are a few tips to protect yourself from heat waves.