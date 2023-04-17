11 Die, Over 120 Suffer From Heatstroke During a Government Event In Maharashtra

At least 11 people died and over 120 others suffered from heat-related health problems at the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, 16 April.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the event, along with other state and union ministers.

What Happened: At the event held to felicitate social activist Dattatreya Narayan with the Maharashtra Bhushan award, people suffered from dehydration and heatstroke as no shade was provided at the venue, even in scorching heat.