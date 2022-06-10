Heatstroke: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Heatstroke is a condition that is caused due to overheating of the body which is a result of prolonged exposure to physical exertion in high temperatures.

This condition is a serious form of heat injury and can occur when your body temperature rises to 104 degrees F (40 degrees C) or higher. It is a common condition in the summer months.

Heatstroke is so serious that it requires emergency treatment. Untreated heatstroke can damage your brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles. The damage can worsen if treatment is delayed thus increasing your risk of serious complications or death.