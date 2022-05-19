Heartburn: Foods To Avoid

Heartburn is one of the common symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). It is a gastrointestinal disorder that is experienced by up to 27.8% of U.S. adults.

According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, GERD develops when contents of the stomach flow back into the esophagus and cause symptoms like:

Heartburn

Burps

Chest pain

Sour taste

It is not normal for the stomach acid to reach the esophagus since there is a barrier between the esophagus and stomach called the lower esophageal sphincter (LES).

GERD can be caused due to impairment and relaxation of the LES.

GERD can be treated if you are able to tackle the symptoms of heartburn.

According to the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), people suffering from GERD should try to exclude a few foods from their diet. Here is a list of foods you can avoid.