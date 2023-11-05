Diwali Mithai Recipes: Six Healthy Ways to Make This Diwali Sweeter

Diwali 2023: Sweets for Diwali. (Image used for representational purposes.)
There is something about mithai that brings a smile to everyone's face.
It is a bona fide comfort food that has been part of everyone's childhood happy rituals and is often made during festivals for the simple reason that it is universally liked.
Why not try something different and surprise your family and friends this Diwali?
Here are six guilt-free as they are packed with good nutrients.
Chikoo.
Follow this easy and simple recipe for some chikoo goodness:
Peel and crush 4 chikoos.
Put chikoo pulp in a pan.
Add 1/2 cup milk and boil it, stirring constantly.
When it thickens, add 80 gm khoya and cook, stirring constantly.
Add 1 tbsp sugar and 1/2 tbsp ghee.
Cook on low heat for 2-4 minutes turning the mixture constantly.
Take off heat and let it cool a bit.
Now garnish with almonds and eat it hot.
Sattu Ke ladoo
Here's how you can make these protein rich laddoos:
Lightly roast 500 gm sattu with 500 gm jaggery.
Transfer this mixture to a large plate.
Add elaichi powder, finely chopped cashews and pista, and knead.
Shape into ladoos by adding coconut milk as required.
Peanut Jaggery Balls
Boil 250 gm jaggery in 250 ml water to form a thick syrup.
Now add: 1/2 cup roasted peanuts.
1 cup cooked rice.
pinch of cardamom powder.
and 1/2 cup dry coconut flakes, stir, gently.
Add a little bit of ghee.
Let the mixture cool a bit and then gently roll out balls.
Your laddoos will be ready to eat.
Pumpkin Halwa
A healthy and tasty halwa in just a few steps:
Take 1 cup white pumpkin.
Coarsely grate it and drain off the excess moisture by squeezing using a cloth.
Add 2 cups milk and 3/4th cup sugar.
Cook over low heat till the mixture becomes soft. Keep stirring constantly. Then add 1/2 cup ghee and cook more till it separates.
Stir in elaichi (cardamom) seeds and cashew nuts.
Spread the mixture in a greased tray and let it cool for 30 minutes.
Then simply cut into squares and enjoy.
Dates and Oatmeal Dessert
Cook 100 gm dates in 100 ml fresh orange juice on low heat, until the mixture becomes like mash and allow it to cool.
Mix 100 gm oats, 1 tbsp honey and 1 tbsp pista and add to the cooed dates.
Mix well.
Line the mixture evenly in a tray lined already with ghee, let it cool it for a bit then roll into ladoos when still warm.
Follow the recipe for a non-conventional yet healthy cake:
Take 100 gm lentil flour (any).
Add a pinch of salt.
1 tsp baking powder.
1/2 tsp baking soda and strain it.
Add 3 eggs and 10 tsp sugar.
Pour it into a lined cake tin.
Bake it at 180 degree centigrade for 35 minutes.
Meanwhile reduce 30 ml honey on slow flame
Add a cinnamon stick and enjoy the warm cake with honey.
