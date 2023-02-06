Swiss Baker Sets Guinness World Record For Making World's Largest Cake Dress
The remarkable outfit weighs 131.15 kg.
By creating the largest wearable cake dress ever, a baker from Switzerland broke the Guinness World Record.
On January 15, 2023, in Bern, Switzerland, Natasha Coline Kim Fah Lee Fokas of SweetyCakes displayed her attire constructed of cake components in front of vendors. The remarkable outfit weighs 131.15 kg.
As per reports by Guinness World Records, Natasha started the Thun, Switzerland-based custom cake bakery SweetyCakes in 2014.
The video was uploaded to Guinness World Records' official Instagram account. The caption read, "Largest wearable cake dress (supported) 👰🍰 131.15 kg (289 lb 13 oz ) by Natasha Coline Kim fah Lee Fokas, SweetyCakes".
Ms. Fokas owns the bespoke cake-making SweetyCakes bakery. To break the Guinness World Record, she prepared this cake.
During the Swiss World Wedding Fair, the attempt at setting the record was made. The anticipated fashion show's finale saw the unveiling of the record-breaking cake.
According to a GWS press release, the multilayer cake dress was embellished with the customary elements of a bridal gown along with royal icing flowers and a sweetheart neckline.
Topics: Guinness World Record Swiss
