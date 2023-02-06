Swiss Baker Sets Guinness World Record For Making World's Largest Cake Dress

By creating the largest wearable cake dress ever, a baker from Switzerland broke the Guinness World Record.

On January 15, 2023, in Bern, Switzerland, Natasha Coline Kim Fah Lee Fokas of SweetyCakes displayed her attire constructed of cake components in front of vendors. The remarkable outfit weighs 131.15 kg.

As per reports by Guinness World Records, Natasha started the Thun, Switzerland-based custom cake bakery SweetyCakes in 2014.