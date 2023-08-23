8 Signs That You Might Have a Nutrient Deficiency

1. Thinning hair- Losing hair in large clumps may be one of the signs of a nutrient-poor diet. To maintain normal hair growth we need to include a slew of nutrients in our diet like iron, zinc, selenium, and fatty acid as hair follicles are some of the most metabolically active structures in our body.

2. Bleeding gum- Though bleeding gum is a sign of gum disease but it may also be a sign of not getting enough vitamin C in your diet. Vitamin C has antioxidant powers, but this water-soluble vitamin also plays an essential role in the production of collagen, a structural protein found in our skin, bones, and connective tissue that helps hold the cells together.

3. Cramping muscles- It’s not uncommon to experience muscle aches and pains after a strenuous workout but cramping muscles that wake you from a deep sleep may be signs you’re not getting enough potassium or fluids in your diet.

4. Aching bones- Experiencing “growing pains” even though you’re no longer growing, may be a sign of vitamin D deficiency. A vitamin D deficiency puts you at risk of developing osteomalacia, which is a demineralization of your bones that makes them weak and brittle.