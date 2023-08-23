8 Signs That You Might Have a Nutrient Deficiency

If our body is depleted of the proper nutritional foods it needs, it could drastically affect our physical and mental health in a myriad of ways. In this condition, the body is said to be deprived of the optimum dose of nutrients it needs, which may lead to severe illness if left unattended.
Here are some top 8 signs and symptoms you may have Vitamin and Mineral Deficiencies.
What are the 8 Signs That You Might Have a Deficiency?
1. Thinning hair- Losing hair in large clumps may be one of the signs of a nutrient-poor diet. To maintain normal hair growth we need to include a slew of nutrients in our diet like iron, zinc, selenium, and fatty acid as hair follicles are some of the most metabolically active structures in our body.
2. Bleeding gum- Though bleeding gum is a sign of gum disease but it may also be a sign of not getting enough vitamin C in your diet. Vitamin C has antioxidant powers, but this water-soluble vitamin also plays an essential role in the production of collagen, a structural protein found in our skin, bones, and connective tissue that helps hold the cells together.
3. Cramping muscles- It’s not uncommon to experience muscle aches and pains after a strenuous workout but cramping muscles that wake you from a deep sleep may be signs you’re not getting enough potassium or fluids in your diet.
4. Aching bones- Experiencing “growing pains” even though you’re no longer growing, may be a sign of vitamin D deficiency. A vitamin D deficiency puts you at risk of developing osteomalacia, which is a demineralization of your bones that makes them weak and brittle.
5. Brittle nails- Though brittle nails are considered a sign of a nutrient deficiency, a change in the shape of your nail is a more accurate indicator. Nails that are ridged or depressed are some of the early signs of a nutrient-poor diet.
6. Drying, cracking skin- Changes in the look and health of your skin may also be a sign of nutrient deficiency. If your skin is dry and cracked and doesn’t get better with care, then it may be a sign of an inadequate supply of B vitamins in your diet. Poor intakes of vitamins A and C, as well as essential fats like omega-3s, may also affect the health and look of your skin.
7. Poor night vision- Inadequate amount of vitamin A in the diet reduces people’s ability to see in low light or darkness and growth on the white part of the eyes. Adding more vitamin-A-rich foods to your diet can help you avoid or reduce these symptoms.
8. Scaly patches and dandruff - Stubborn dandruff and scaly patches on the scalp, eyebrows, ears, eyelids, and chest may be caused by to deficiency of zinc, niacin, riboflavin, and pyridoxine. Adding these nutrients to the diet may help reduce symptoms.
