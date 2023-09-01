World Coconut Day is celebrated every year on 2nd September to create awareness among people about the countless benefits of coconuts across the globe. The day is dedicated to promote sustainable coconut farming and its significant benefits.

The coconut products like coconut oil and coconut milk have been used since ancient times for health and beauty. Recognizing World Coconut Day highlights the importance of coconut farming for sustaining livelihoods, and bolstering the economy of tropical nations.

World Coconut Day also commemorates the formation of Asian Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) - an organization that is established to improve the socio-economic welfare of farmers and other industry stakeholders in a vibrant Coconut Sector .