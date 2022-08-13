Trying To Curb Caffeine? Here's A List Of 10 Healthy Herbal Tea Alternatives

Herbal teas aren't just another beverage; they are considered to be healing and have been used as a part of traditional medicine systems for many centuries now..
Something that has become increasingly popular in the world of health is herbal tea. Despite having the name 'tea', these aren't derived from the Camellia sinensis plant; instead, they are concoctions made by steeping or boiling other ingredients like herbs and spices.
Herbal teas aren't just another beverage; they are considered to be healing and have been used as a part of traditional medicine systems for many centuries now.
If you are trying to cut down on caffeine and need an alternative, here are 10 healthy herbal teas that you should be drinking every day for good health.
To brew these teas: Add the leaves of the herbs to boiling water and take off the gas. Let it steep for at least 5-10 minutes and sip while it’s still hot.
Chamomile tea is one of the most well-known herbal teas in the world and is now a regular part of many people's daily bedtime routine. Chamomile tea is made from the chamomile flower, which is part of the daisy family. Some health benefits include:
Aids better sleep, with more REM sleep and fewer nights waking up
Calms the nerves and helps to reduce symptoms of anxiety
Reduces symptoms of PMS or premenstrual syndrome.
Peppermint tea is made from peppermint or spearmint leaves, which is an ingredient often used in traditional treatments. Peppermint's identifying feature is its minty flavor that comes from a compound called menthol. Some health benefits include:
Aids digestive health
Relaxes the intestinal tract and reduces painful spasms
Helps reduce symptoms of IBS, or irritable bowel syndrome
Reduce the intensity of nausea, indigestion, and acidity
Ginger tea is someone many of us have grown up drinking, often adding turmeric, honey, or lemon to it. Ginger contains gingerol, which is responsible for its many health benefits. Some health benefits include:
Relieves nausea, caused by motion sickness or pregnancy
Helps treat other digestive issues like indigestion or constipation
Ginger is also great for dysmenorrhea or period pain, and is as effective as pain killer medicines
Compounds in ginger possess anti-inflammatory benefits and can boost immunity
Hibiscus flowers are used in many medicinal treatments and the flowers are used to make tea, which has a beautiful pinkish red color and a slightly tarty flavour. Some health benefits include:
Helps fight free radical damage, lowering oxidative stress in the cells
Helps lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure
Aids in weight loss program, and has shown to reduce BMI
With antiviral properties, it can fight against infections including bird flu
Fennel is a spice that is common in various cuisines across the world, and it is known for its many healing benefits. However, few people realize that it's very easy to get these benefits - just make fennel tea! Some health benefits include:
Aids digestive health and healing issues like IBS
Relaxes muscles in the digestive tract, helping to make bowel movements more regular
Eases bloating and offers relief in case of overeating or indigestion
Lemon balm is an herb that belongs to the same family as mint and has similarly shaped leaves. Lemon balm is used as an herb to flavor dishes, but it also works as a tea with healing benefits like these:
Rich in antioxidants which reduce oxidative damage to the cells
Great for improving mood and reducing anxiety
Improves cognitive performance and focus
Reduces menstrual troubles and nausea
Moringa is an ingredient that is familiar to Indians and is now gaining more popularity across the world. Also known as 'drumsticks', the leaves of this plant are small and round, and are packed with health benefits like these:
Moringa leaves are chock full of antioxidants like Vitamin C, Quercetin and Chlorogenic acid
Moringa leaves also contain anti-inflammatory properties
They lower cholesterol and protect against heart disease
Lavender essential oil is a popular ingredient in many home remedies, especially for those related to sleep. Similar benefits can be wrought from lavender tea, made from the buds of the Lavandula angustifolia plant. Here's a quick look at some of the benefits of this plant:
Certain compounds in lavender stimulate parts of the brain that boost mood
Can help induce calm and reduce anxiety
Drinking lavender tea before bed can result in improved sleep quality
Helps reduce PMS symptoms including cramps
Rooibos tea is made from the leaves of the rooibos plant, also known as the red bush plant. Rooibos is a caffeine-free, nutty-tasting and naturally sweet tea from South Africa, and which has many health benefits like these:
Helps reduce LDL or bad cholesterol and increases HDL or good cholesterol
Improves bone density and promotes better bone health
It’s anti-inflammatory properties and can protect cells from damage
Rosehips are the part of the rose plant just below the petals, and are small and round, usually seen as orange or red. They're considered a 'pseudo-fruit' of the rose plant and can be used to make a tea with several health benefits like these:
Helps boost the immune system and also fight inflammation
Helps aid weight loss and promote a healthier BMI
Rosehip tea is also known for its anti-aging effects, like reducing wrinkles and improving skin elasticity
1. When buying tea or tea bags, choose teas that don't have any added flavours so you can enjoy the true flavour of the ingredient
2. If you want to save some money, don't compromise on quality - instead opt for loose leaf tea over tea bags
3. If choosing tea bags, go for tea bags that are made of eco-friendly, biodegradable materials
4. Most herbal teas taste best when hot water is used, rather than boiling water
5. If you find yourself with extra leftover tea, you can use it to cook rice or in any other dish
Herbal teas can be quite potent, so if you have any underlying illness or are undergoing treatment for any medical condition, please be sure to consult your doctor before introducing herbal teas into your diet, since the herbs can react with the medication.
(Pratibha Pal spent her childhood in idyllic places only fauji kids would have heard of. She grew up reading a variety of books that let her imagination wander and still hopes to come across the Magic Faraway Tree.You can view her blog at www.pratsmusings.com or reach to her on Twitter at @myepica.)
