7 Asanas to Help You Lose Weight Like a High Intensity Workout

Megha Jaitly, 37, weighed 75 kgs after she delivered her twins in 2016. She knew she had to lose weight but never wanted to hit the gym.

“I was scared of weight training and bored of running on the treadmill for hours”, she confides. Instead, she found her calling in Yoga.

The joy of not having to wear shoes while working out and the flexibility of rolling out the workout mat anywhere — be it in any corner of the house or in the leafy outdoors — was most gratifying.

Since then there was no looking back.