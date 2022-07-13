Adults To Get Free Precautionary Doses of COVID Vaccine From 15 July

People in the 18-59 age group will get free precaution doses of the COVID vaccine at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive likely to begin from July 15, official sources said on Wednesday.

Union Minister for I&B Anurag Thakur confirmed the same in a press briefing on Wednesday, 13 July.

The drive, aimed at boosting the uptake of COVID precaution doses, will be held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, they said.

So far, less than 1 percent of the target population of 77 crore in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose. However, around 26 percent of the estimated 16 crore eligible population aged 60 and above as well as healthcare and frontline workers have received the booster dose, an official source said.

"A majority of the Indian population got their second dose over nine months ago. Studies at ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and other international research institutions have suggested that antibody levels wane around six months after the primary vaccination with both doses... giving a booster increases the immune response," the official said.