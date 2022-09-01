5-Yr-Old Boy Dies Awaiting Doctors at Govt Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur

Rishi's parents – Sanjay Pandre and Rajkali Pandre – had brought him to the health centre at the Bargi area in Jabalpur on Wednesday. However, he was not taken in for treatment as no doctors were allegedly available. After waiting for hours, the boy died in his mother's lap outside the hospital gate.

Locals reportedly claimed that even hours after the boy died, no staff or doctor was available at the hospital.