MP: Man Forced to Carry Mother’s Body on Bike After Hospital Refuses Hearse Van

A man was forced to carry his mother's body on a motorcycle for 80 kms from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol Medical College, following the hospital's refusal to provide a hearse van, on Sunday, 31 July.

This marks the second such incident in the state after a man had to carry his four-year-old daughter's body on his shoulders in June.

Meanwhile, the deceased's two sons, who couldn't afford private vehicles, reportedly bought a wooden slab for Rs 100, tied the body to it and rode it to their village Gudaru, in Anuppur district. They have also alleged that she died due to lack of proper treatment.

Jaimantri Yadav, a resident of Godaru village of Anuppur, was admitted to the district hospital after she complained of chest pain. Due to her deteriorating condition, she was taken to the Shahdol Medical College, where she died late in the night.