Ranchi Police Arrests Suspended BJP Leader for Torturing Tribal House Help

Jharkhand BJP leader Seema Patra.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Seema Patra)
Ranchi police on Wednesday, 31 August, arrested Seema Patra, suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the wife of a former IAS officer, for torturing her house help.
Seema Patra, the wife of retired IAS officer Maheshwar Patra, was a member of the national working committee of the BJP's women wing.
The victim, identified as Sunita, a resident of Gumla in Jharkhand, was rescued by the Ranchi Police on 22 August.
Moreover, a video of her also surfaced online where Sunita, who is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi, is seen narrating the torture she had to go through while she was working at the BJP leader's house.
As per media reports, Sunita was hired by Seema as a domestic worker around 10 years ago. Later, when the couple's daughter was moving to Delhi for work, Sunita was sent along with her.
After a few years, their daughter and Sunita came back to Ranchi. As per Sunita's account, that's when Patra started torturing her. Sunita had asked Patra for her permission to go back to her native village, but she allegedly beat her up and locked her in a room.
As per the claims made by Sunita, Patra hit her with a rod and a hot pan. She further added that her teeth were smashed and she was made to lick urine off the floor.
Sunita also said that Patra's son, Ayushman, had helped her and saved her from his mother. "It is only because of him that I am alive," she said.
In the video, Sunita also said that she would like to study further after she has recovered from her injuries.
"A few days before the rescue, Ayushman called me and said that something is not going well in this house. These people will kill him and Sunita," Vivek Anand told The Quint.
He further added that Seema had asked her to come along when she was taking Ayushman to the hospital.
"The next day, Seema called me and said that Ayushmann's mental condition is not good and he will have to be admitted to the psychiatric hospital, come along. At the hospital, Ayushman shouted at his mother accusing her of torturing Sunita," Anand added.
Vivek further added that after the hospital incident, he inquired about Sunita with other domestic workers. They said that her condition was very critical and she might not survive in the house for long, he added.
"After this, on 21 August, I gave information about the whole matter to the Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi. He formed a team after talking to the SSP and then Sunita was rescued from there," he said.
