Ranchi Police Arrests Suspended BJP Leader for Torturing Tribal House Help

After a few years, their daughter and Sunita came back to Ranchi. As per Sunita's account, that's when Patra started torturing her. Sunita had asked Patra for her permission to go back to her native village, but she allegedly beat her up and locked her in a room.

As per the claims made by Sunita, Patra hit her with a rod and a hot pan. She further added that her teeth were smashed and she was made to lick urine off the floor.

Sunita also said that Patra's son, Ayushman, had helped her and saved her from his mother. "It is only because of him that I am alive," she said.

In the video, Sunita also said that she would like to study further after she has recovered from her injuries.