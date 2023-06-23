Chronicling Islamophobia: Kannada Film Daredevil Musthafa Mirrors India Today

Daredevil Musthafa by debutant director Shashank Soghal has created a buzz among the Kannada film audience. The newly formed government making the film tax free and BJP MP Patap Simha promoting the film has created curiosity even among those who are outside the circle of those thrilled about the film for promoting secular values and those excited about the film for it being based on a short-story by the Kannada writer and cultural icon Poornachandra Tejaswi.

Set in Abachuru which, as the narrator says, neither comes under village council nor under municipality council, the film primarily explores the uneasiness caused in an all-Hindu college by the arrival of a new student Musthafa, belonging to the Muslim community.

In tune with the tone and texture of Poornachandra Tejaswi's work, the film Daredevil Musthafa uses humour as a style and playfulness as an approach to tell the tale. The impact is effective, helps the film become engaging – without endorsing the occurrences that unfold with the plot – and ensures the political vision of the film is not lost.