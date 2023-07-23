TN Cop Suicide Spotlights Need to Address Mental Health Issues in Police Force

Why police officers struggle with mental health and what can be done to help
(Trigger warning: Description of suicide. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
On 7 July, Coimbatore range DIG Vijayakumar died by suicide, and days later, on 10 July, a cavalry policeman in Chennai allegedly took his own life. The consecutive alleged suicides have cast a spotlight on the need to address mental health issues in police force in Tamil Nadu.
The Quint reached out to police officers and mental health professionals to understand the issues faced by these officers, and how to address them effectively.
Constables, often at the forefront of law enforcement, face immense challenges, says Rajesh (name changed to protect identity) , a police constable from Salem.
He added, "We encounter regular exposure to crime scenes, traumatic incidents, and public unrest. The constant need to maintain public order, respond swiftly to emergencies, and navigate potentially dangerous situations places a heavy emotional burden on us."
V Balakrishnan, Coimbatore Commisioner of Police, highlighted that erratic schedules and a lack of physical exercise take a toll on police officers' health, leading to stress-related diseases such as depression and obesity.
Higher-ranking police officers, including commissioners, DSPs, and DIGs, are often confronted with a different set of challenges, said Balakrishnan.
He also added that, "They (Senior officers) bear the brunt of severe political pressures and threats from local goons. If an officer is sorted in terms of what his values are, he will not have any confusion. The problem arises when there is a constant dilemma about who to support and how he can maximise the benefit from such parties. The safety of their families is always at stake, and that burden can become overwhelming, leading some officers to see no way out", Balakrishnan said.
There is a general notion that police officers are strong and brave, so how could they resort to suicides?
Dr. Lakshmi debunks this misconception, stating, "Police officers are humans too. While there is an understanding that their job is bound to be tough, the unsolved cases, intense workloads, and regular interactions with victims and witnesses will take an emotional toll on these officers. Balancing the pursuit of justice with the realities of limited resources and societal expectations can lead to chronic stress and emotional exhaustion."
Dr. Lakshmi said that police officers, burdened with the weight of responsibility, find themselves navigating treacherous waters where mental health often takes a backseat to the pressing demands of their roles. Mental health resources within police departments are often scarce or underutilized. Stigma surrounding mental health problems further compounds the issue, as officers may fear judgment or repercussions for seeking help.
Dr. Swaminathan highlighted that it's crucial for the government to collaborate with mental health experts to destigmatize seeking help and create safe and empathetic spaces. “By fostering understanding and compassion, we can encourage individuals to open up and access the support they need to navigate their journey towards healing and recovery”, she added.
Dr. Lakshmi seconded that and emphasised the need for comprehensive mental health programmes tailored specifically for police officers. "Law enforcement agencies must prioritise the psychological well-being of their personnel," Dr. Lakshmi states. "This involves implementing regular mental health check-ups, confidential counselling services, and creating a culture that encourages seeking help without judgement."
Dr. Lakshmi also said, "It is important to destigmatize mental health within police departments. Equally vital is improving training programs, incorporating mental health literacy and stress management. Robust support systems, including confidential counseling and peer networks, are essential for officers facing unique challenges. Additionally, regular mental health check-ups can proactively identify at-risk individuals, enabling timely interventions to safeguard their well-being".
