Gut Health & Diet: 5 Types of Foods For Healthy Gut

According to Forbes, there is immense research on the topics related to gut health and it has been proved that the gut plays an important role in the overall health and well-being of a person.

People assume that it only helps in digestion but healthy gut bacteria also produce vitamins, support the immunity system, and keep the harmful bacteria at bay. Moreover, 70 percent of the immunity system resides in the gut.

It is a lesser-known fact that people can improve their gut health through a healthy diet as well. Here are a few types of foods that you can include to keep your gut healthy.