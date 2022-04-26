Gout: Tips To Reduce or Prevent Flare-Ups

Tips to reduce gout flare ups.
(Image: iStock)
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, gout is one of the complex forms of arthritis and is similar to osteoarthritis. However, it is characterised by sudden, severe attacks along with redness, tenderness, swelling, and unbearable pain in the joints, especially in the big toe.
It can affect anyone suddenly, be it in the middle of the night or immediately after you wake up in the morning. There can be a sudden, hot sensation and tenderness so severe that even the weight of the bedsheet on your leg can be intolerable.
The condition of gout is serious and often causes inflammation. Here are a few home remedies backed up by science that can help reduce the pain and discomfort but it is advisable to consult your doctor before trying these remedies on your own.
According to the US National Institutes of Health, people suffering from gout are advised to avoid food high in purines and fructose. Some foods like fish, meat, honey, sugary beverages, and sodas are rich in naturally occurring food purines which are harmful to the body.
It is because these chemicals are broken down into uric acid whose crystals get accumulated in the joints and cause inflammation, swelling, redness and pain related to gout. Therefore, you must avoid these dietary triggers and instead eat fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, whole grains, etc.
According to NIH, 8 million adults suffer from gout in the US, and consumption of alcohol is one of the common risk factors. Alcohol contains purines which are broken down to produce uric acid which is extremely harmful to gout patients.
Liquor and beer have been linked to a higher risk of gout and in fact higher consumption of alcohol increases twice the risk of developing gout and can be a cause for acute gout attacks. You can drink in moderation (one drink for women and two drinks for men up to the age of 65 years) or cut back on drinking completely.
According to PubMed Central, cherries can reduce the levels of uric acid in the body which is the main culprit of gout flare-ups. Regular consumption of cherry tart juice or eating raw red, juicy cherries can reduce the serum uric acid and prevent gout or its flare-ups.
Moreover, cherries helped reduce the other symptoms of gout by 43% and when taken alongside a medicine called allopurinol, it showed 75% reduction in the symptoms.
According to the Arthritis Foundation, deficiency of magnesium can worsen gout flare-ups and pain because it may cause chronic inflammatory stress on the body. There are studies that prove that magnesium helps maintain low and healthy levels of uric acid in the bloodstream thus lowering the risk of gout.
You can also take magnesium supplements after consulting your doctor or can eat magnesium-rich foods like avocados, legumes, nuts, seeds, dark chocolate, etc.
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, weight gain can increase the risk of gout and a healthy weight can prevent its onset.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), obesity and weight gain can increase the risk of gout and the gout flare-ups since the accumulation of fat affects the efficiency of kidneys and they cannot get rid of the excess uric acid which crystallises and settles in the joints resulting in gout flare-ups.
According to the Arthritis Foundation, proper hydration and plenty of water can reduce gout attacks since dehydration can trigger gout flare-ups. The more water a patient drinks, the fewer attacks and less recurrent the condition gets.
According to PubMed Central, dehydration leads to the accumulation of uric acids in the blood. Only water can help the body get rid of excess uric acids through sweat and urine.
According to PubMed Central, vitamin C supplements can help reduce the symptoms of gout because they can help the kidneys eliminate uric acids inside the body through urine which is one of the main causes of the condition.
According to Healthline, people who used vitamin C supplements regularly reported a 44% decrease in the gout risk and flare-ups but more studies are required to confirm the effects of vitamin C on gout patients.