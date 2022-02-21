8 Home Remedies for Eczema Flare-Ups

Home remedies for eczema flare-ups
(Photo: iStock)
During winters the symptoms of eczema worsen and it becomes difficult to manage them even with the dietary changes, right products, natural remedies and so on.
Eczema is also known as atopic dermatitis and can cause ichy, dry and flaky skin characterised by inflammation. There are no lab tests or blood tests as such to diagnose eczema, the symptoms are enough to recognise the condition. Now, the different remedies or products are used to manage different symptoms.
Few may moisturize the skin killing the infectious bacteria, reducing the swelling and inflammation. Let's have a look on home remedies that can prevent the worsening of this skin condition.
According to National Eczema Association, aloe vera gel derived from the aloe plant can be a great remedy for eczema.
Aloe vera gel has anti-bacterial, anti-microbial and wound healing properties that makes it an effective way to fight infections that the dry and flaky skin.
You can use aloe vera gel directly from the plant rather than the products sold in the market because they might contain fragrances, preservatives or chemicals that might act as an irritant.
According to PubMed, washing your skin with water, soap or shampoos may increase the pH levels of the skin making them more dry and prone to dryness and inflammation.
Apple Cider vinegar has antimicrobial properties and helps restore the normal pH level of the skin which makes it a great remedy for eczema. It also helps fight bacteria which protects the broken skin from damage.
But make sure to use diluted form of acid to avoid any chemical burns or injuries.
Eczema makes the skin dry and prevents it from maintaining the moisture required for the skin. According to the International Journal of Dermatology, application of virgin coconut oil improves the skin hydration and prevents the drying of skin.
According to PubMed, coconut oil possesses anti-inflammatory properties that protect the skin's barrier and the antioxidants helps fight oxidative stress that can make the condition worse.
Accrording to NCBI, honey can be beneficial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis or eczema. The anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties have made it an effective remedy for treating wounds for centuries.
According to PubMed, it strengthens the immune system and helps it fight off infections besides being a cure for injuries and burns due to its anti-bacterial properties.
According to Healthline, tea tree oil has been known for its skin healing properties in America for a century and now it is slowly gaining popularity in the other parts of the world.
Moreover, the anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory and skin healing properties helps it prevent the dryness, itching and infections damaging the skin. Its antioxidants can protect the skin from free radicals, the antiseptic property can provide a soothing effect.
According to US NIH, roman chamomile extract has healing properties as well as anti-bacterial properties that makes it one of the options to reduce the symptoms of eczema.
The studies have also found the german chamomile tea as an effective measure for reducing skin irritation caused due to eczema.
For people suffering from eczema, few food items may act as the triggering agents and may lead to eczema flare-ups. According to PubMed, these foods may lead to allergies and worsen the condition and that is why it is better to get yourself tested and keep those foods at bay.
Few common food products that trigger eczema include: gluten. fish, nuts, shellfish, soy products, cow's milk, etc.
According to National Eczema Association, there are around 3,163 products behind the word 'fragrance' and so many of them might contribute to the skin allergies, inflammation, and triggers for eczema flare-ups.
According to Dermatology Times, fragrances act as allergens and trigger the flare-ups in 30-45% of the people suffering from eczema.
