Geyser Gas Leak Kills Two Couples: Why Is It Risky? What Precautions to Take?

Do gas geysers pose a huge risk to safety?
(Photo: FIT)
Two couples in Mumbai and Ghaziabad lost their lives earlier this week, in separate incidents, allegedly due to geyser gas leaks.
Both the couples, Deepak Shah (45) and Tina Shah (39) from Mumbai, and Deepak (40) and Shilpi (36) of Ghaziabad, allegedly died of suffocation after the gas leaked from the geysers, in their respective cities.
But how did this happen? Do gas geysers pose a huge risk to safety? FIT tells you.
How Gas Geysers Work: Gas geysers use oxygen present in the air and produce carbon monoxide to heat water. In a closed space, the geyser can lead to a lack of oxygen, leading to suffocation, which can be fatal.
Gas geysers also use Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG), inhaling which in large amounts can lead to nausea, vomiting, feeling faint-headed, etc.
Health Issues That Gas Geysers Can Lead To:
Seizures
Loss of consciousness
Hypoxia
Cardiac Arrest
Parkinson’s Disease
Brain Swelling
Brain Damage
Headaches
Disorientation
Why People Opt For Gas Geysers:
Cheaper than electric geysers
Does not require electricity
What To Ensure When Operating A Gas Geyser?
Make sure the room is well ventilated
Get your geyser checked regularly
Don’t keep it running for a long time
Get the necessary help if you face any symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning
