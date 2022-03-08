No Country for Older Women? Time To Change the Narratives

This inequality is most evident in access to education, income, health and employment opportunities where women have typically had a disadvantage; while the brunt of varying caregiving roles are assumed by women in most societies.

This disparity is highlighted further in social issues such as domestic violence, sexual abuse, unpaid caring work, higher hours of work, low social status, lack of access to reproductive rights and education.

Consistent multi-level efforts have helped to gradually reduced the gender gap with regards to education and participation in labour force for women. However, women still encounter a glass ceiling— referring to the invisible societal barriers to women's progress toward employment equity.

Gender inequality has a profound effect on mental health worldwide. Some of the psychological effects of gender inequality include higher levels of stress, anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in women and people of marginalized genders.