Huge Gender Disparity in Industry; No Level-Playing Field: Shreya Dhanwanthary

In Amazon Prime Video's Unpaused, Shreya and Priyanshu Painyuli play a couple whose relationship goes through a difficult phase during the pandemic. The actors shared what they personally went through during the lockdown.

Priyanshu, who was last seen in Rashmi Rocket, opened up about playing a supporting actor in a film with a female lead, and what he looks at while choosing a role. Shreya agrees to the fact that there's still a lot of gender disparity in the film industry.

