Despite Progress, Why is Female Sterilisation Still the Top Contraceptive?

Jyoti Sharma, a 42-year-old Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker, has been married for 25 years. She went under laparoscopic sterilisation around 15 years ago.

In laparoscopy, a device called a laparoscope is inserted through a small incision made in or near the belly button.

The laparoscope allows the pelvic organs to be seen. The fallopian tubes can be closed off or removed using instruments passed through the laparoscope or with another instrument inserted through additional small incisions.